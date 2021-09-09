

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus Plc (GNS.L, GNS.L) said its adjusted profit before tax was 29% higher, or up 38% in constant currency for the year ended 30 June 2021. Revenue growth was 4% in actual currency and 10% in constant currency. However, the Group noted that the recent volatility in the Chinese porcine market is expected to continue for some months, creating a short-term headwind in fiscal 2022, primarily for PIC China. As a result, the Group expects Genus's growth to be lower than its medium-term goal in the current year before increasing again in fiscal 2023.



For the fiscal year, on a statutory basis, profit before tax was 55.8 million pounds compared to 46.3 million pounds, restated last year. Earnings per share was 72.0 pence compared to 54.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 84.8 million pounds from 65.8 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 100.1 pence compared to 76.7 pence.



Revenue increased by 10% in constant currency and 4% in actual currency to 574.3 million pounds from 551.4 million pounds. PIC's revenue growth of 11% in constant currency (up 6% in actual currency) continued to be underpinned by China, the Group said.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 21.7 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 10% over the prior year.



