

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L) announced Thursday that MANDALA and DENALI Phase III trials of fixed-dose combination of albuterol and budesonide or PT027 met all primary endpoints.



The company said PT027(albuterol/budesonide), at both 180/160mcg and 180/80mcg doses, demonstrated significant benefits for asthma patients in both trials, compared to individual components albuterol, also known as salbutamol (180mcg) and budesonide (160mcg).



PT027 is a potential first-in-class inhaled, fixed-dose combination of albuterol, a short-acting beta2-agonist (SABA), and budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS). It is being developed by AstraZeneca and Avillion.



Asthma is a chronic, inflammatory, fluctuating respiratory disease that affects as many as 339 million adults and children worldwide.



In MANDALA trial, PT027 significantly reduced the risk of severe exacerbations compared to albuterol in patients with moderate to severe asthma when used as a rescue medicine in response to symptoms. The trial included 3,132 patients with moderate to severe asthma taking maintenance ICS with or without additional controller medicines.



Further, PT027 significantly improved lung function compared to individual components in mild to moderate asthma in DENALI trial. The trial included 1,001 patients with mild to moderate asthma previously treated either with a SABA as needed alone or in addition to low-dose maintenance ICS therapy.



The company noted that the safety and tolerability of PT027 in both trials were consistent with the known profiles of the components.



The company will present detailed data from MANDALA and DENALI at an upcoming medical meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

