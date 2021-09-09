

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF.PK) Thursday said its Supervisory Board prematurely extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Bernd Metzner, aged 50, by a further five years until May 2027.



Together, Management Board members Dietmar Siemssen, Metzner and Lukas Burkhardt will continue to drive forward the formula G strategy, which calls for Gerresheimer's transformation into a growth company.



Metzner has been Chief Financial Officer of Gerresheimer since May 2019. His contract runs until May 2027, meaning that all three Management Board members have now extended their contracts by five years.



In Germany, Gerresheimer shares were trading at 90.95 euros, down 0.6 percent.



