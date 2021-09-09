

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - The Kaohsiung City-headquartered, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of independent semiconductor assembling and test manufacturing services, on Thursday, reported a rise in net revenue for the month of August 2021.



The Taiwanese firm posted a revenue of $1.81 billion for the four-week period, a rise of 27.3 percent, compared to $1.42 billion, reported for the same period of fiscal 2020.



The company generated a net revenue of $1.09 billion from ATM assembly, testing, and material business, higher than $841 million last year.



