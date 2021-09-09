

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Thursday, with growth worries and concerns surrounding regulatory crackdown in China keeping underlying sentiment cautious.



Investors await the outcome of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day, which is expected to keep discussion over stimulus against the backdrop of rising global inflation.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 34 points, or half a percent, to 6,635 after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.



Sanofi declined 1.5 percent. The pharmaceutical company reported that its phase 3 PEGASUS trial evaluating rilzabrutinib to treat pemphigus, a rare autoimmune skin condition, did not meet its primary or key secondary endpoints.



Travel stocks were losing ground, with airline Air France KLM losing 2.6 percent. Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were seeing modest losses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de