

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 5.25 A.M. EDT).



In the Green



PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB) is up over 23% at $4.22



Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) is up over 19% at $8.43



Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is up over 13% at $434.00



ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is up over 12% at $7.68



Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is up over 9% at $4.52



OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) is up over 7% at $3.78



Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) is up over 6% at $3.80



In the Red



Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) is down over 51% at $7.30



Helbiz, Inc. (HLBZ) is down over 19% at $10.50



GameStop Corp. (GME) is down over 7% at $183.33



Certara, Inc. (CERT) is down over 7% at $32.34



NetEase, Inc. (NTES) is down over 6% at $84.75



eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (EFTR) is down over 6% at $25.50



DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is down over 6% at $3.75



