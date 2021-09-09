

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as growth worries, concerns surrounding regulatory crackdown in China and fears over a possible pullback in stimulus measures from central banks in the U.S. and Europe spurred risk aversion



Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,794.92 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,797.05.



Strong U.S. job openings data and comments from several Fed policymakers signaled that the U.S. central bank is likely to reduce asset purchases this year.



The European Central Bank's monetary policy decision is due later in the day, with economists expecting it to reduce the pace of its emergency bond purchases from next quarter but to continue bond buys until 2024.



Elsewhere, Chinese authorities summoned gaming giants to discuss implementation of new restrictions on video gaming for minors to tackle addiction to playing games.



The regulations came after Beijing's recent clampdowns on a range of sectors including technology, education and property.



U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended September 4 will be published in the New York session.



