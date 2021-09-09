

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) said it will transfer common stock listing from the NYSE to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective upon market open September 21. NYSE was the company's listing exchange for the last 60 years. The company noted that it will continue being listed under the ticker symbol, XRX.



Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq, said: 'Xerox's listing on Nasdaq will allow them to continue creating value for all stakeholders. We're proud to welcome them to the Nasdaq family.'



