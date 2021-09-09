

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and VillageMD announced Wednesday the opening of 18 Village Medical at Walgreens locations in the Phoenix area with plans to open four additional locations by end of this year.



Through the Walgreens and VillageMD integrated care model, patients are able to receive comprehensive primary care alongside convenient and cost-effective pharmacy services.



In Arizona, chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, lung disease, stroke, diabetes and liver disease are responsible for seven out of 10 deaths among Arizonans each year.



Village Medical primary care physicians and Walgreens pharmacists work together to provide care for chronic conditions, as well as everyday illnesses and injuries.



Village Medical at Walgreens locations also provide access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations through the Walgreens pharmacy, in addition to increased access to neighborhood primary care providers, via in-person or telehealth visits.



The 22 Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Arizona will create more than 800 jobs within the community. Village Medical will employ nearly 500 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) well-compensated professionals.



Village Medical at Walgreens locations accept a wide range of health insurance options. Patients may access care and support through in-person, at-home and telehealth visits.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALGREENS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de