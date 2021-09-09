

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said the company now expects revenue to decline between 6% and 9% during the third quarter of 2021, when compared to the third quarter of 2019. The company's prior planning assumption was a revenue decline of between 4% and 9%. The company now expects EBITDA for the third quarter to range between $75 million to $125 million, compared to prior planning assumption range of $75 million to $175 million.



JetBlue now expects third quarter flown capacity to decline approximately 1%, when compared to the third quarter of 2019. The prior planning assumption for capacity was to be between flat to down 3%.



JetBlue is also seeing the recent bookings softness extend into the fourth quarter trough periods, though it currently expects that leisure demand for peak holiday travel will hold up relatively well.



