

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daily COVID deaths in the United States have crossed the 2000 mark for the first time since February on Wednesday.



2146 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 652,675, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The weekly average of coronavirus deaths has increased to 1,537, marking 32 percent rise in a fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times.



17671 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in the country on the same day, taking the national total to 40,456,816.



After new cases fell below the 1,00,000 mark for three consecutive days, the number of daily COVID cases began skyrocketing again on Tuesday, and reached its highest point of the year with 261683 cases.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 42,057 - and most COVID-related deaths - 302.



A total of 100,930 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country, while 31,667,507 people have so far recovered from the disease.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 177,104,652 people, or 53.3 percent of the total population, have been fully vaccinated in the United States. This includes 82.2 percent of people above 65.



208,024,209 people, or 62.7 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



376,955,132 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

