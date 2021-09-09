

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) said its third-quarter total adjusted revenue, excluding third-party refinery sales, is now projected to be at the lower end of the prior guidance range as the recent rise in COVID cases is suppressing demand. Non-fuel unit cost is now expected to increase approximately 15 percent from 2019, which is 2.5 points above the midpoint of prior guidance. The company expects to report an adjusted pretax profit in the third quarter.



Delta Air Lines is moderating capacity for the December quarter by 3 to 5 points versus 2019 relative to prior plans.



