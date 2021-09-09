

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation on Thursday announced the introduction of 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, a compact SUV based on the ever-popular Corolla sedan and promising both the engaging driving experience of a small car and the functionality of a larger crossover. It would be reaching dealerships this October with a starting MSRP of $22,195 for the front-wheel drive base grade and at an additional $1,300 for the all-wheel drive.



The product would be assembled at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama that will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 Corolla Cross vehicles per year.



The compact SUV maximizes the inherent potential of the high-strength TNGA-C platform and a 169-horsepower 2.0-liter Dynamic Force Engine. It is equipped with the mighty Dynamic Force four cylinder, 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) engine. From an engineering perspective, it offers an approachable exterior as well as a higher line-of-sight thanks to the revised TNGA-C platform.



The product is being offered in three grades - L, LE and XLE and in seven exterior colour options. All grades come standard with both the Toyota Safety Sense suite of advanced active safety systems, as well as Toyota's signature STAR Safety System.



Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. The SUV comes standard with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and two years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.





