

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) said the strategic process to explore strategic alternatives, that Board previously commenced, is continuing. The company noted that its Board has not set a timetable for the strategic process, nor has it made any decisions related to strategic alternatives. The company's current intention is not to disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until the Board has approved a specific course of action.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

