

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Networking-equipment maker Cisco Systems, Inc, (CSCO) announced Thursday that it is committing to reaching net zero for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all scopes by 2040, ten years ahead of when climate scientists say the planet must reach net zero to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.



This announcement marks a major milestone in Cisco's journey to Power an Inclusive Future for All.



Cisco's net zero goal will be supported by ambitious near-term targets, including to reach net zero for all global Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025.



Cisco pledges to accelerate companywide strategies to greatly reduce carbon emissions across its value chain, answering the call to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.



Cisco will also establish other near-term emissions-reduction targets for its key emissions sources in support of our 2040 net zero goal. Cisco has been setting and achieving goals to reduce its GHG emissions at its facilities and across its supply chain since 2008.



