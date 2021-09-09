

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard (MA) has entered into an agreement to acquire CipherTrace, a cryptocurrency intelligence company. CipherTrace bridges virtual currencies and financial services together with fraud protection, anti-money laundering and financial investigation solutions. CipherTrace's platform helps customers enhance their security and fraud monitoring activities for crypto-related programs.



Mastercard said the integrated offering will build on CipherTrace's suite of digital assets and Mastercard's cyber security solutions to provide businesses with greater transparency to help identify risks and to help manage their digital asset regulatory and compliance obligations.



