

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens mobile clinic is offering walk-up access to COVID-19 and flu immunizations that are focused on events tied to some of the nation's historically Black colleges and universities, Walgreens said in a statement.



Walgreens noted that its COVID-19 vaccine equity initiative is focused on addressing hesitancy and removing barriers that hinder access to immunizations, especially in rural and medically underserved communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.



To date, Walgreens has hosted about 1,300 off-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics working collaboratively with local churches, civic clubs, defined national partners and other groups across the U.S., including premiere historically Black colleges and universities.



