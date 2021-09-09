

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Amazon (AMZN) announced its first-ever Amazon-built smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series smart TVs, and the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The company said all TVs will be available next month in the U.S., exclusively at Amazon and Best Buy. Zoom video calling will also be available later in the year on the Fire TV Omni Series.



The Fire TV Omni Series integrates the Fire TV experience and far-field voice technology directly into the TV. Using this technology, hands-free Alexa voice controls will be always available to the user whether the TV is on or off or when using an HDMI input. The Omni Series also comes with Live View Picture-in-Picture, which allows user to check smart cameras without interrupting TV viewing. The Omni Series has 4K UHD resolution, as well as support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.



The Fire TV 4-Series has 4K Ultra HD picture quality at affordable prices. It supports many of the same Alexa experiences as the Fire TV Omni Series, which customer can access by using the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote.



The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is 40% more power than Fire TV Stick 4K. It has a new quad-core 1.8GHz processer and 2GB of RAM. The device is Amazon's first streaming media player to offer Wi-Fi 6 support using the latest Mediatek MT7921LS Wi-Fi 6 Chipset. Fire TV Stick 4K Max will be available in the U.S. for $54.99.



