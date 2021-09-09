

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca on Thursday announced positive results from a late-stage trial for lung cancer treatment.



The company said that the POSEIDON Phase III trial of IMFINZI (durvalumab) and tremelimumab, when added to platinum-based chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival compared to chemotherapy alone in the 1st-line treatment of patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer.



The results were presented at a Presidential Symposium at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.



Melissa Johnson, MD, Director of the Lung Cancer Research program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute, and medical oncologist with Tennessee Oncology, PLLC in Nashville, Tennessee, said: 'New combinations are increasingly important in addressing the remaining unmet needs that impact patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer - especially combinations that have the potential to improve efficacy in patients with lower PD-L1 expression and deliver the long-term survival benefits that have been observed with CTLA-4 inhibition. The results of POSEIDON confirm that tremelimumab added to IMFINZI and chemotherapy is an effective, well-tolerated treatment in this setting.'



