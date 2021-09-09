

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Thursday after languishing in the red right through the day's session for a third successive day.



Uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery due to continued surge in coronavirus cases weighed on the market.



The benchmark SMI ended down by 98.71 points or 0.81% at 12,116.43.



Roche Holding shares declined by about 3%. The company announced that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire long-term partner TIB Molbiol Group.



Novartis shed 1.7%, while UBS Group, Partners Group, Swisscom and SGS ended modestly lower.



Credit Suisse and Holcim gained 1.3% and 1.05%, respectively. Geberit, Lonza Group, Swiss Re and Alcon posted modest gains.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Vifor Pharma and Flughafen Zurich lost 1.58% and 1.4%, respectively. Sonova and AMS both ended lower by a little over 1%.



Galenica Sante, Clariant, Dufry, Adecco Group and Schindler Holding shed 0.5 to 0.8%.



Temenos Group and Tecan Group both ended stronger by about 2.35%. Swiss Prime Site ended nearly 2% up, while PSP Swiss Property and Cembro Money Bank gained 1.2% and 1.05%, respectively.



According to reports, Switzerland is tightening curbs on public life from September 13 by requiring people to show a Covid certificate to access indoor spaces like restaurants, bars and museums in an effort to curb a fourth wave of infections.



