

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Video game developer Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Thursday reiterated its outlook for fiscal year 2022.



For the full year 2022, the company expects revenues $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion and earnings of $1.95 to $2.20 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $4.58 per share and revenues of $3.41 billion.



The company's wholly-owned label, Rockstar Games, has announced a delay in release of the expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. These games were earlier planned for release on November 11, 2021, but will now launch in March 2022.



The company, however, reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal year, driven by continued 'strong engagement trends in its existing games, as well as the planned release of new games from its pipeline during the balance of its fiscal year.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de