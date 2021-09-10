

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX) and Oil Search Ltd (OSH.AX) said that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge the two companies in an all-scrip transaction, with a pro-forma market capitalization of about A$21 billion.



The deal follows both companies successfully completing reciprocal confirmatory due diligence, which commenced on 6 August 2021.



As per the terms of the merger, Oil Search shareholders will receive 0.6275 new Santos shares for each Oil Search share held on the record date of the Scheme of Arrangement.



Upon implementation of the Merger, Oil Search shareholders will own about 38.5 per cent of the merged entity and Santos shareholders will own about 61.5 per cent.



The Oil Search Board recommended that Oil Search shareholders vote in favour of the Merger and each Oil Search Director intends to vote all the shares they hold or control in Oil Search in favour of the Merger.



Following the completion of the Merger, three non-executive directors from Oil Search will join the Santos Board. Santos' head office will remain in Adelaide.



The Merger is subject to a limited number of customary conditions including Oil Search shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and Papua New Guinea court approval.



