

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. is recalling about 70,000 units of Ivena 20' teak shower benches citing risk for falls, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The Issaquah, Washington-based based company initiated the recall after receiving reports of 81 incidents of the shower benches collapsing, breaking during use, or falling apart. This included four reports of people being injured in falls, which caused a fractured tailbone, persistent head and body aches and bruising.



The benches, with item number 1049998 and UPC 8886474018015, are made of light brown teak with padding on the feet. The seat and bottom shelf have a row of wood paneling.



The products were manufactured in Indonesia by Singapore-based Ivena International Pte. Ltd. They were sold exclusively at Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com from October 2018 through June 2021 for about $80 in stores and $90 online.



According to the agency, the shower bench can collapse during use, posing a fall hazard to the user.



Consumers are urged to return the recalled shower benches to Costco for a full refund.



In similar recalls, TJX in mid-August called back about about 4,300 units of counter stools sold at HomeGoods and Homesense Stores citing fall and injury hazards.



