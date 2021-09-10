

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production rose at a softer pace in July, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Industrial output rose 0.8 percent monthly in July, after a 1.1 percent growth in June. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.



Capital output grew 1.9 percent and intermediate goods output increased 1.4 percent. Consumer goods rose 0.9 percent, while energy goods declined 1.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 7.0 percent in July from 13.8 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

