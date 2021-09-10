

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) announced Friday the appointment of Claire Léost as the President of print and digital magazine publisher Prisma Media effective September 13, replacing Rolf Heinz who is leaving the company.



In the new role, Léost's will accelerate Prisma Media's transformation, seize all growth opportunities, strengthen its leading position and foster the reinvention of its sector. She has worked in the media field for close to 20 years.



Léost started her career with McKinsey as a Consultant from 2000 to 2003. In 2003, she joined Lagardère Active where she held the positions of Publisher and Managing Director. She was appointed Chairwoman of CMI France in February 2019.



Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Prisma Media Board of Directors, said, 'The group's digital know-how, its expertise in developing content and the power of its brands are valuable assets that support Vivendi's industrial plan.'



