

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The New York-headquartered MetLife, Inc. (MET), a provider of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs, on Friday, said it has appointed Michael Roberts as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, effective November 2. Roberts replaces Esther Lee, who retired at the end of June.



In his new role, Roberts will report to the president and chief executive officer Michel Khalaf and is expected to lead the brand and marketing strategy of the insurance firm, MetLife said in a statement.



Roberts previously worked for The Vanguard Group, where he served as chief marketing officer for the Retail Investor Group, the company's direct-to-consumer business with over $2 trillion in assets under management.



Prior to Vanguard, Roberts had served as the chief marketing and digital strategy officer at Bank of America's Merchant Services business.



