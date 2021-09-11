

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juratoys has recalled about 13,600 Janod children's shaving kits toys due to violation of federal phthalate ban.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the brown trim of the shaving kit bags contains levels of a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates.



Phthalates are a group of chemicals used to make plastics more durable. Phthalates are in hundreds of products, such as vinyl flooring, lubricating oils, and personal-care products. Banned phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.



The recall involves Janod Shaving Kit toys. The kit's blue fabric zippered bag with brown trim and imitation leather handle holds the following wood components: mustache-shaped scissors, mirror, mustache-shaped comb, cologne bottle, shaving brush, shaving cream bottle and shaver.



The company has not received any incidents regarding the recalled products, but has asked customers to immediately stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



The product was sold at Nordstrom, Crate and Barrel, and Barnes and Noble stores nationwide as well as on online at Amazon.com, Maisonnette.com, Nordstrom.com, CrateandBarrel.com, and Bn.com for about $30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de