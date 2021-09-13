

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet (UDIRF.PK) said Monday that its Management Board resolved to prematurely terminate the share buyback program as of the end of September 13, 2021.



On August 6, 2021, United Internet announced that it would launch a share buyback program in a volume of up to 160 million euros. The program started in August 2021 and was to run no longer than until April 30, 2022.



United Internet said Monday that it bought back, until September 10, 2021, a total of 514,972 shares at an average price of 36.35 euros per share, corresponding to a total volume of 18.7 million euros.



United Internet currently holds a total of 7.28 million treasury shares, representing about 3.75% of the share capital with 194 million shares.



