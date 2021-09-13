

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced the agreed sale of its 23.1% shareholding in AirTanker Holdings Limited to Equitix Investment Management Limited for cash proceeds of 189 million pounds. Rolls Royce said the sale is another important step towards achieving Group target to generate at least 2 billion pounds from disposals. The company will continue to be a 23.5% shareholder in AirTanker Services Limited.



AirTanker Holdings Limited, a joint venture with Airbus, Babcock, and Thales, owns 14 A330-200 Voyager aircraft. The Voyager aircraft support air-to-air refuelling, air transport and ancillary services for the UK Ministry of Defence.



