

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS Inc. will reorganize operations of its Paramount Pictures movie and television production unit, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Under the new structure, the movie and television arms will be run as separate entities, the report said.



According to the Journal, Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins will oversee films. David Nevins, a longtime ViacomCBS television executive, will have oversight of Paramount's television unit, adding to his roles at Showtime and original content for Paramount+ streaming platform.



The report indicated that Robbins will be taking over from Jim Gianopulos, who has been chairman and chief executive officer of Paramount since 2017.



