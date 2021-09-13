

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production increased at a softer pace in July, data from Turkstat showed on Monday.



Industrial production increased 8.7 percent annually in July, after a 24.1 percent rise in June. In the same month last year, output grew 4.6 percent.



Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 15.2 percent annually in July and manufacturing output grew 7.9 percent. Electricity, gas, steam output rose 11.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped 4.2 percent in July, after a 2.2 percent growth in the prior month.



