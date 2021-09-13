Temenos Infinity cited as "a great choice for banks looking for state-of-the-art business capabilities" and "forward-looking architecture", by the Q3 2021 Digital Banking Engagement Platforms (DBEP) report.Geneva - The banking software company Temenos announced that it has been named a leader in two key reports - The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms and Digital Banking Engagement Hubs evaluations for Q3 2021. Temenos was ranked highest in the strategy category in both evaluations. Temenos believes this position as a leader in both reports also demonstrates that Temenos Infinity...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...