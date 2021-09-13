

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Breeze Airways has reached a purchase agreement with Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) for 20 more aircraft. This will bring Breeze's total order book to 80 A220-300s, the first of which will be delivered in fourth quarter of 2021.



Breeze Airways has also revealed its new A220-300 livery. The aircraft's fresh paint job was completed at Airbus' facility in Mobile, Alabama.



Breeze started airline operations in May 2021. It is anticipated to provide nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. The airline plans to start flights with the Airbus fleet in the second quarter of 2022.



