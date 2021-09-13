

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday after falling sharply last week on concerns around stalling domestic economic recovery.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 37 points, or half a percent, to 7,065 after ending 1.5 percent lower last week.



Oil and gas stocks moved higher, with BP Plc rising 1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell climbing 1.4 percent as oil prices hit one-week high on U.S. supply concerns.



Engineering services firm Babcock rallied 3 percent after it agreed with Equitix Investment Management Limited for the sale of 15.4 percent shareholding in AirTanker Holdings Limited for 126 million pounds.



SThree Plc, a pure-play specialist staffing business, surged 6.5 percent. The company expects fiscal 2021 profit performance to be significantly ahead of consensus.



Associated British Foods tumbled 3 percent after fourth-quarter sales at its Primark fashion business came in below estimates.



