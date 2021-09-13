

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) has agreed to proceed with its acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $444 million, 7% of which will be held back and retained by the company to cover operating losses, if any, for a period of time following closing.



The deal, previously announced in July of 2019, was paused due to the pandemic, and is now anticipated to close by late 2021 or early 2022.



Live Nation is considering various options to finance the purchase price, which include the issuance of equity securities.



