

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CIFF Capital UK LP and The Children's Investment Master Fund, acting by their investment manager TCI Fund Management Limited, said they intend to requisition a timely special meeting of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO, CNI) shareholders shortly for the purpose of refreshing the current Board. TCI's four independent nominees are Gilbert Lamphere, Allison Landry, Rob Knight, and Paul Miller. TCI has also identified Jim Vena as the outstanding candidate for the position of CEO.



'Mr. Vena has committed to accepting the role of CEO if offered the position in a suitably expedient manner,' TCI stated.



TCI noted that their requisition will include a resolution to remove four incumbent CN directors: Robert Pace; Kevin Lynch; James O'Connor; and Laura Stein.



TCI currently owns more than 5% of the shares outstanding of CN.



