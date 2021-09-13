

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS) said it is expanding retail presence for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile by launching in 2,300 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. Starting October 18, anyone will be able to shop Metro by T-Mobile displays in select Walmart stores and through Walmart.com for smartphones, and three options for unlimited monthly rate plans all on T-Mobile's 5G network. Starting November 1, customers will also be able to shop for T-Mobile devices and plans, including Magenta MAX, with smartphone data. All Magenta plan customers, Magenta MAX included, will get a year of Apple TV+ for free.



Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile Consumer Group, said: 'We're working to expand our retail footprint across the country to meet more people in more places every day.'



