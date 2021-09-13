

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced Monday a major partnership with Litecoin. This will enable millions of shoppers across the world an opportunity to seamlessly make payments with cryptocurrencies. All eCommerce stores will have implemented a 'Pay with Litecoin Option' starting October 1.



By integrating Litecoin, shoppers will experience a very smooth checkout experience with near instant transaction confirmation, and near-zero fees regardless of where in the world they are.



Walmart has long been one of the earliest adopters of blockchain technologies, starting as early as 2016 to trial the digital ledger for improvements in its supply chain. Now, with this partnership, Walmart will offer their shoppers to use Litecoin to benefit from the features of the cryptocurrency.



Litecoin was designed to be used for cheaper transactions, and to be more efficient for everyday use. While Litecoin requires more sophisticated technology to mine than Bitcoin, blocks are actually generated up to four times faster. Litecoin also processes financial transactions a lot quicker.



