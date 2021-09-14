

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FOX Entertainment said it has acquired the entertainment platform TMZ and all its media properties from WarnerMedia.



As per terms of the agreement, FOX will own and operate all TMZ-branded linear, digital and experiential assets, including its hit syndicated magazine programs, TMZ and TMZ LIVE, both of which air on 18 network affiliates owned by FOX Television Stations; the sports site TMZ Sports and program TMZ SPORTS, which airs on FS1; and celebrity tour operations in Los Angeles.



TMZ Founder and Managing Editor Harvey Levin will remain with TMZ and continue to oversee day-to-day operations for the brand. He will report to Rob Wade, FOX Entertainment's President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials.



TMZ was founded in 2005 by Levin and the late Jim Paratore.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

