

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said that it is waiving all offer conditions in its voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK). It also eliminates the need to reach a minimum acceptance threshold.



The acceptance period will be extended by two weeks and will end on 4 October 2021 at 24:00 CEST. All shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen who tender their shares by the deadline will receive EUR 53 per tendered share within a few days and no later than 14 October 2021. The additional acceptance period is expected to start on 8 October and to end on 21 October 2021.



Vonovia said it currently holds just short of 30 percent of the Deutsche Wohnen share capital. In addition, Vonovia has signed contracts with investors regarding the purchase of approximately 6 percent of the shares outstanding.



Together with the already tendered shares of about 4 percent (as of on 13 September 2021), Vonovia currently secured more than 40 percent of the shares outstanding of Deutsche Wohnen.



