

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) said Tuesday that it has acquired a majority stake in the French start-up Wedoogift.



Founded in 2014 by Jérôme Proust, Wedoogift, a digital native player, provides fully dematerialized solutions and SaaS software--Ticketing, Discounting, Accounting, Management and Communication Site-- to companies, work councils and public organizations.



Sodexo and Wedoogift intend to provide companies, work councils and public organizations with the most extensive and innovative offering on the market for nearly 50,000 clients and 5 million employees, Sodexo said in a statement.



