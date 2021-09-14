

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined in July, as initially estimated, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent monthly in July, as estimated.



Shipments decreased 0.3 percent on month in July and inventories fell 0.7 percent in .



Meanwhile, the inventory ratio grew 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production accelerated 11.6 percent in July, as initially estimated.



Capacity utilization declined 3.4 percent monthly in July and gained 14.1 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

