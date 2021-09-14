

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group PLC (NCC.L) said its fiscal 2021 adjusted operating profit increased by 27.7% albeit with the benefit of a temporary reduction in travel and office usage costs. Group revenues increased by 2.6%, or up 3.6% on a constant currency basis. For fiscal 2022, the Board expects higher revenue growth partially offset by increased global costs from inflationary pressures as well as a resumption in travel and office usage.



For the year ended 31 May 2021, profit before tax increased to 14.8 million pounds from 9.6 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 3.5 pence compared to 2.3 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased to 39.2 million pounds from 30.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 9.5 pence compared to 7.5 pence. Total revenue increased to 270.5 million pounds from 263.7 million pounds, last year.



The Board declared an unchanged interim dividend of 3.15 pence per ordinary share.



