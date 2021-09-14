

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech G announced G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset designed for the modern gaming consumer. G435 is the most sustainable gaming wireless headset Logitech has produced to date. It's certified CarbonNeutral as the company finances certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero.



The G435 Headset has 40 mm drivers with dual beamforming mics. The advanced beamforming mics help reduce background noise while amplifying user's voice. The product is expected to retail for $79.99, and will be available in September 2021. The device weighs 165 grams.



Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, provides gamers of all levels with keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks.



