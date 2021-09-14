

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - bp (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) announced the appointment of Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath as new executive vice president, gas and low carbon energy, and member of the company's leadership team. She was chief executive officer of RWE Renewables. She will join bp on March 1st 2022.



Dev Sanyal, executive vice president, gas & low carbon energy, has decided to leave bp at the end of the current year. Dev Sanyal joined bp in 1989. Dev will hand over his executive responsibilities during the fourth quarter.



