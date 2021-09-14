

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Producer and import prices rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in August.



The producer price index increased 2.9 percent annually in August and import prices accelerated 7.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.7 percent in August.



Prices for chemical products and pharmaceutical products were higher in August, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices grew 2.6 percent yearly in August and rose 0.2 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de