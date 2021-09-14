

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois -based SAS Foods Enterprises Inc. is recalling around 3,768 pounds of beef and chicken empanada products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The affected frozen, fully cooked beef and chicken products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and bearing a label with a false USDA mark of inspection.



The recall involves 1-lb. zip-lock bags or clear, plastic containers with 'SAS Food EMPANADAS DE POLLO CHICKEN PATTIES'; as well as 'SAS Food EMPANADAS DE CARNE BEEF PATTIES.'



The beef and chicken empanada items were produced on various dates from January 1, 2020 through September 11, 2021. These items were shipped to retail consignees in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.



The agency noted that the products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 38548' inside the USDA mark of inspection. However, SAS Foods has no affiliation with Establishment 38548.



FSIS discovered the problem after it received an anonymous tip and initiated an investigation.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers, and urged them to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, Corona, New York-based Milan Provisions Co. Inc. in May called back around 6,000 pounds of Jalapeno chorizo sausage products made using pork ingredients produced without the benefit of federal inspection.



Tinley Park, Illinois-based Otten's Seafood Inc. called back around 46,804 pounds of Siluriformes fish or catfish for the same reasons.



