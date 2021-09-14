

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) said, under a long term contract agreement, it will take over and operate the 255 tons-per-day hydrogen production unit at the TotalEnergies (TTA.L, TOT) platform in Normandy, France. This will help to decarbonize hydrogen production at TotalEnergies' Normandy platform. Air Liquide said it is considering adding a large-scale unit to produce renewable hydrogen via electrolysis.



Also, the companies will launch development studies to deploy a carbon capture and storage project to decarbonize the hydrogen produced in the unit at the Normandy platform.



