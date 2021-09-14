

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production rose more than initially estimated in July, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 10.9 percent year-on-year in July, after a 14.8 percent rise in June. In the initial estimate, output rose 10.2 percent.



The industrial production volume increased 8.0 percent yearly in July, as estimated.



Majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in July. The largest contribution came from manufacture of electrical equipment, while manufacture of transport equipment declined.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in July, following 0.3 percent decline in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de