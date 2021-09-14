

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) and its unit RCI Bank and Services have acquired an equity stake in Mobility Trader Holding GmbH, the company that created the online used car sales platform, heycar. It is present in Germany, United Kingdom and Spain.



Renault said it will contribute to the development of the heycar platform in Europe by putting their inventory of used vehicles online and by contributing to the platform the business assets of Carizy, the French start-up in C2C intermediation. Carizy was acquired in 2018 by the Renault Group.



RCI Bank and Services will offer financing and services adapted to the specificities of used vehicles.



